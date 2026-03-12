'House of Dragon's Emma D'Arcy to star in short film
What's the story
Emma D'Arcy, who is known for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon, has been roped in for a new project, reported Variety India. The actor will lead a UK short film titled Last Train Home, directed by Jessi Gutch. The film is inspired by Gutch's personal battle with incurable cancer and will explore themes of mortality and human connection.
Film concept
What is 'Last Train Home' about?
In Last Train Home, D'Arcy will play Eve, who reconnects with a childhood friend caught between life and death. The film is described as a "coming-of-death" story, aiming to depict dying as an extended human experience rather than just an event. It is co-produced by Cat Marshall of Commonplace Films and actor-producer Victoria Emslie of Primetime under the banner Last Train Home Ltd.
Director's journey
Gutch's cancer journey and previous work
Gutch, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 27 in 2019, has used her experiences to inform Last Train Home. After the disease spread to her liver and spleen and returned during the 2020 lockdown, she channeled the experience into The Forgotten C, a semi-autobiographical short helmed by Molly Manning Walker that earned a BIFA nomination. Since then, she has been exploring "how death can be approached spiritually without religious doctrine."
Production details
Film team is also challenging industry practices
The Last Train Home team is also challenging industry practices. They have committed to 7+1-hour shoot days and will engage End of Life Doula UK to provide support to all cast and crew members. The film has been accepted into Breaking Through the Lens's fiscal sponsorship scheme, which supports gender equality in film at the financing stage.
Social impact
'Last Train Home' aims to spark conversations around death
The filmmakers believe their project addresses a wider social reluctance to confront mortality. A 2023 UK study found that 58% of people consider death and bereavement too uncomfortable to discuss, while a US survey ranked death as the least openly discussed topic. The team hopes Last Train Home will encourage more open conversations about these subjects.