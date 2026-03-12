'House of Dragon's Emma D'Arcy to star in short film

Emma D'Arcy, who is known for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon , has been roped in for a new project, reported Variety India. The actor will lead a UK short film titled Last Train Home, directed by Jessi Gutch. The film is inspired by Gutch's personal battle with incurable cancer and will explore themes of mortality and human connection.

Film concept What is 'Last Train Home' about? In Last Train Home, D'Arcy will play Eve, who reconnects with a childhood friend caught between life and death. The film is described as a "coming-of-death" story, aiming to depict dying as an extended human experience rather than just an event. It is co-produced by Cat Marshall of Commonplace Films and actor-producer Victoria Emslie of Primetime under the banner Last Train Home Ltd.

Director's journey Gutch's cancer journey and previous work Gutch, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 27 in 2019, has used her experiences to inform Last Train Home. After the disease spread to her liver and spleen and returned during the 2020 lockdown, she channeled the experience into The Forgotten C, a semi-autobiographical short helmed by Molly Manning Walker that earned a BIFA nomination. Since then, she has been exploring "how death can be approached spiritually without religious doctrine."

Production details Film team is also challenging industry practices The Last Train Home team is also challenging industry practices. They have committed to 7+1-hour shoot days and will engage End of Life Doula UK to provide support to all cast and crew members. The film has been accepted into Breaking Through the Lens's fiscal sponsorship scheme, which supports gender equality in film at the financing stage.

