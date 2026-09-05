'BB 20': Did Isha Rikhi break down in new promo?
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 20 is just hours away from its premiere on September 6. Hosted by Salman Khan, this season has generated immense curiosity with its mystery contestants. A new promo has further fueled speculation about singer Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi's participation. Although the promo doesn't reveal the contestant's identity, fans have connected the emotional voiceover and appearance to Rikhi.
Speculation
What does the contestant say?
In the latest promo, a female contestant discusses love and the emotional toll of a difficult relationship.
She breaks down in tears while saying, "Mujhe pyar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya (breaking down in tears). Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh...."
This emotional confession has piqued the interest of fans.
Personal connection
Badshah and Rikhi's marriage ended recently
The speculation about Rikhi's participation has gained traction due to the recent events in her personal life.
Badshah and Rikhi recently confirmed that they have decided to end their marriage.
The couple shared identical statements on social media, stating, "[We] have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths."
"This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time."
Personal struggles
'All in the past': Rikhi on the separation
Meanwhile, in an interview with Times of India, Rikhi opened up about the separation.
She said, "Yes, we have separated. While there is a lot to say, I wouldn't want to talk about it. It is all in the past."
"One thing I've realized is that when you sit alone, you understand and see things differently. I was very emotionally dependent on people."
When asked if she felt cheated, the actor said, "I would say that I was, yeah."
Love and future
'I do believe in love'
Despite the challenges, Rikhi hasn't lost faith in love.
"I do believe in love. Not in a romantic way right now but in the way that I feel loved by my mother and my friends," she said.
She also spoke about her fears regarding marriage, saying, "I'm more scared about getting married again... But romantically I'm in the healing part."
Rikhi is a Punjabi actor, known for Nawabzaade and Ardaas, among others.