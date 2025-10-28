Emraan reveals actors don't show up on time; praises Yami
What's the story
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about the lack of professionalism in the industry. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that some actors call off the shoot without notice, after failing to show up on time. "Kuch log toh aate bhi nahi hain (some people don't even turn up). They just call the shoot off," he said.
Professionalism
Hashmi praised Yami Gautam's punctuality
Hashmi, who will be seen sharing screen space with Yami Gautam Dhar in the upcoming courtroom drama Haq, praised her punctuality and straightforwardness. He said, "She is one of those few actresses who come on time like me, so there was no problem there." "I want to work with people with whom I am enjoying the process." "Where you don't have to think about it, it dissipates your energy. You are working according to someone else's clock."
Film preview
Everything to know about 'Haq'
The trailer of Haq, inspired by the landmark Supreme Court case Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, was recently unveiled. In the film, Gautam Dhar portrays Shazia Bano, a woman who fights a high-stakes legal battle against her husband Abbas (Hashmi) after he divorces her through triple talaq. The film also stars Vartika Singh and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles.