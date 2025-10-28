Emraan reveals actors don't show up on time; praises Yami

Professionalism

Hashmi praised Yami Gautam's punctuality

Hashmi, who will be seen sharing screen space with Yami Gautam Dhar in the upcoming courtroom drama Haq, praised her punctuality and straightforwardness. He said, "She is one of those few actresses who come on time like me, so there was no problem there." "I want to work with people with whom I am enjoying the process." "Where you don't have to think about it, it dissipates your energy. You are working according to someone else's clock."