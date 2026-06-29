'Awarapan 2' teaser: Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to the cult classic Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2, has finally dropped its teaser. The film will see Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam Pandit, a character that became one of his most memorable performances. The first part was released on June 29, 2007. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is set to release in theaters on August 14.
Teaser highlights
'Dard se purana rishta hai mera'
The teaser opens with Hashmi's character riding a bike and delivering the powerful dialogue, "Kuch logo ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti, unki kahani, dusro ke liye likhi jaati hai." He then pays tribute to Aaliyah Hamid, the character played by Shriya Saran in the first part. The new version of the iconic song Toh Phir Aao plays beautifully in the background as Hashmi says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera."
Cast details
Know more about 'Awarapan 2'
The teaser also gives a glimpse of Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, among other cast members. Azmi is reportedly playing the antagonist in the film. The first part has become a classic over the years due to Hashmi's gritty performance and Pritam's soundtrack, comprising songs such as Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. Awarapan 2 is set to clash with Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Azmi.