'Awarapan 2' teaser: Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit

By Isha Sharma 11:57 am Jun 29, 202611:57 am

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The much-awaited sequel to the cult classic Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2, has finally dropped its teaser. The film will see Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam Pandit, a character that became one of his most memorable performances. The first part was released on June 29, 2007. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is set to release in theaters on August 14.