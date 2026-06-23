Emraan Hashmi locks horror comeback with 'Rooh'

Film details

'Rooh' promises to blend 'new-age horror, emotion and music'

Rooh is going to be a unique blend of horror, music, and emotion. The film's story has been penned by Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, known for their work in Lapachhapi and Chhorii. Hashmi spoke about the film, saying, "Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way."