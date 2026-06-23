Emraan Hashmi locks horror comeback with 'Rooh'
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the horror genre with a new film titled Rooh. The project, described as a "high-concept musical-horror spectacle," will be released in theaters in 2027 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, as per Variety India. It is directed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna under Vicked Films Productions.
Film details
'Rooh' promises to blend 'new-age horror, emotion and music'
Rooh is going to be a unique blend of horror, music, and emotion. The film's story has been penned by Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, known for their work in Lapachhapi and Chhorii. Hashmi spoke about the film, saying, "Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way."
Actor-director views
Hashmi has previously starred in several horror films
Hashmi, who has previously starred in horror films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, Raaz Reboot, Dybbuk, and Ek Thi Daayan among others, said he was excited to work on Rooh. He added that the world Sharma is creating "feels intense, emotional and cinematic." Meanwhile, Sharma (Breathe franchise) said he hopes to create a film that "goes beyond fear" with Rooh.