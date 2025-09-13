'Haq': Emraan Hashmi-Yami's courtroom drama likely to release in November
What's the story
The upcoming courtroom drama Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar, will be released on November 7, 2025, reported Pinkvilla. The film is directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. It is based on the landmark Supreme Court judgment of the Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case, which favored women's rights.
Film details
Cast and characters of 'Haq'
Haq features Hashmi as a sharp yet morally conflicted lawyer and Gautam Dhar as a woman at the center of a long-drawn justice battle. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The post-production work for the film is currently underway.
Teaser release
Teaser of the film to be out soon
The team of Haq has reportedly locked a powerful teaser for the courtroom drama. It will also officially confirm the release date. A source told Pinkvilla, "The exact details have been kept under wraps, but the controversial theme and the courtroom proceedings have the potential to stir a public discourse." Haq marks Gautam Dhar's return to the real-life inspired genre after Article 370. This will be her first collaboration with Hashmi.