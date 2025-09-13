'Haq': Emraan Hashmi-Yami's courtroom drama likely to release in November

Haq features Hashmi as a sharp yet morally conflicted lawyer and Gautam Dhar as a woman at the center of a long-drawn justice battle. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The post-production work for the film is currently underway.

Teaser release

Teaser of the film to be out soon

The team of Haq has reportedly locked a powerful teaser for the courtroom drama. It will also officially confirm the release date. A source told Pinkvilla, "The exact details have been kept under wraps, but the controversial theme and the courtroom proceedings have the potential to stir a public discourse." Haq marks Gautam Dhar's return to the real-life inspired genre after Article 370. This will be her first collaboration with Hashmi.