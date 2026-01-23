Emraan Hashmi's 'Taskaree' makes Netflix history
Emraan Hashmi's new series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, just became the first Indian show to hit #1 on Netflix's global non-English TV chart.
Created by Neeraj Pandey; co-directed by Raghav Jairath and released on January 14, it follows Mumbai customs officer Arjun Meena (played by Hashmi) as he tries to take down a notorious smuggler.
How did Emraan react?
Hashmi admitted he was still "processing" the show's huge success, calling it "pulpy, thrilling and a fast watch." He added that he wasn't too surprised people everywhere were loving it.
Between January 12-18, Taskaree racked up 5.4 million views (that's 29.4 million hours watched).
Outperforming big names
Taskaree didn't just top charts—it was #1 in nine countries and made the top 10 in 23.
It outperformed other popular series like Can This Love Be Translated?, Jujutsu Kaisen S3, Heeramandi, and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood.