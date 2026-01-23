Emraan Hashmi's 'Taskaree' makes Netflix history Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Emraan Hashmi's new series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, just became the first Indian show to hit #1 on Netflix's global non-English TV chart.

Created by Neeraj Pandey; co-directed by Raghav Jairath and released on January 14, it follows Mumbai customs officer Arjun Meena (played by Hashmi) as he tries to take down a notorious smuggler.