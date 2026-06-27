Eros Music Worlds launches AI music platform with Rafi family
Entertainment
Eros Music Worlds just dropped the Large Cultural Music Platform, mixing AI and real artists to keep India's music legacy alive.
The big news? They're teaming up with legendary singer Mohammed Rafi's family to bring out fresh recordings, live concert vibes, and even launch a Mohammed Rafi Academy for new talent.
First Rafi album lands July 31
Rafi's son Shahid says he's proud to see his father's legacy continue through this project.
The first album lands July 31, Rafi's birthday, and the platform is also introducing seven AI-native artists (like Jordan and Tanu) whose singles are already streaming.
Expect more artists and cool storytelling experiences rolling out soon.