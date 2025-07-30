'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' director takes full responsibility for film's outcome Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Director Pandiraj has openly said he takes full responsibility for his 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan not doing well at the box office.

He called the outcome disappointing, even though Suriya and the producers were happy with the movie itself.

The project took three years and was hit hard by COVID-19 delays.