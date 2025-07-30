Next Article
'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' director takes full responsibility for film's outcome
Director Pandiraj has openly said he takes full responsibility for his 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan not doing well at the box office.
He called the outcome disappointing, even though Suriya and the producers were happy with the movie itself.
The project took three years and was hit hard by COVID-19 delays.
Meanwhile, Suriya is busy with 'Karuppu,' Venky Atluri's next
Pandiraj pushed back on claims that Suriya can't deliver hits with him, pointing out he still wants to match the success of Kadaikutty Singam (which starred Suriya's brother Karthi).
He also noted that his later films haven't outperformed Etharkkum Thunindhavan.
Meanwhile, Suriya is moving forward with new projects like Karuppu with RJ Balaji and a film by Venky Atluri.