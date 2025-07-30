Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' nears500 globally; highest-grossing Indian love story
Saiyaara, the latest romantic drama from Mohit Suri starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is just shy of hitting ₹500 crore worldwide after only 12 days in theaters.
With ₹404 crore already earned globally (₹266 crore from India), it's now officially India's highest-grossing love story, according to Yash Raj Films—even as big new movies like Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 arrive.
'Saiyaara's box office journey so far
Kicking off with a massive ₹172.75 crore in its first week and adding another ₹93.25 crore in week two, Saiyaara has kept up strong momentum thanks to its engaging story and fresh lead pair.
But with more major releases dropping soon, it'll be interesting to see if Saiyaara can keep its winning streak going at the box office.