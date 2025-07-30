Box office: 'Saiyaara' nears500 globally; highest-grossing Indian love story

'Saiyaara's box office journey so far

Kicking off with a massive ₹172.75 crore in its first week and adding another ₹93.25 crore in week two, Saiyaara has kept up strong momentum thanks to its engaging story and fresh lead pair.

But with more major releases dropping soon, it'll be interesting to see if Saiyaara can keep its winning streak going at the box office.