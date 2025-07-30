Box office: 'Saiyaara' is a hit with Gen Z

Why does the film resonate so much with youth?

Debut stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are getting tons of love for their chemistry and real take on modern relationships.

Social media is full of fan edits and covers of the film's hit songs, especially among college students. The catchy music album has helped keep the buzz going, even as some critics debate the plot—proving Saiyaara really gets what today's audience wants.