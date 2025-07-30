Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' is a hit with Gen Z
Romantic drama Saiyaara is having a massive moment—after crossing ₹200 crore in India within three weeks, it's now raked in over ₹400 crore globally.
At a recent event, Aamir Khan called out the film's emotional storytelling and fresh, youthful vibe as big reasons why it's connecting so strongly with Gen Z.
Why does the film resonate so much with youth?
Debut stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are getting tons of love for their chemistry and real take on modern relationships.
Social media is full of fan edits and covers of the film's hit songs, especially among college students. The catchy music album has helped keep the buzz going, even as some critics debate the plot—proving Saiyaara really gets what today's audience wants.