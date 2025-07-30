Next Article
Dhanush begins filming for Vignesh Raja's 'D54'
Dhanush has officially started filming his next big project, tentatively called D54.
The first still shows him at a vintage phone booth, giving off some retro vibes.
While the story is still a mystery, fans are buzzing with excitement for what's next.
Meet the team behind 'D54'
The movie brings together a strong cast—KS Ravikumar, Mamitha Baiju, and Suraj Venjaramoodu join Dhanush on screen.
Director Vignesh Raja returns after his hit debut Por Thozhil, with Theni Eswar on cinematography and Sreejith Sarang editing.
Music comes from GV Prakash, who's teamed up with Dhanush many times before.