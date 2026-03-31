Eurovision Song Contest gets an Asia edition 

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced the launch of the first-ever Asia edition of the popular Eurovision Song Contest. The inaugural event will have its grand finale in Bangkok, Thailand , on November 14. Broadcasters from 10 Asian countries, including South Korea , Bhutan , Thailand, and the Philippines , have confirmed their participation. More countries are expected to join in soon.

Event details Similar format to European event The Asian edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will follow a similar format to its European counterpart. Participating countries will first host their own national selections before the grand final in Bangkok. The event is known for its extravagant stage costumes and unique performances, making it a global phenomenon. Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest at EBU, expressed excitement about this new venture into Asia.

Cultural significance Green's statement on the matter Green said in a statement, "As we mark the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, it feels especially meaningful to open this next chapter with Asia, a region rich in culture, creativity and talent." The competition has previously launched the careers of several international stars, including Swedish pop group ABBA and Canadian singer Celine Dion. Last year's event attracted around 163 million viewers worldwide.

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