Eurovision Song Contest gets an Asia edition
What's the story
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced the launch of the first-ever Asia edition of the popular Eurovision Song Contest. The inaugural event will have its grand finale in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 14. Broadcasters from 10 Asian countries, including South Korea, Bhutan, Thailand, and the Philippines, have confirmed their participation. More countries are expected to join in soon.
Event details
Similar format to European event
The Asian edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will follow a similar format to its European counterpart. Participating countries will first host their own national selections before the grand final in Bangkok. The event is known for its extravagant stage costumes and unique performances, making it a global phenomenon. Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest at EBU, expressed excitement about this new venture into Asia.
Cultural significance
Green's statement on the matter
Green said in a statement, "As we mark the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, it feels especially meaningful to open this next chapter with Asia, a region rich in culture, creativity and talent." The competition has previously launched the careers of several international stars, including Swedish pop group ABBA and Canadian singer Celine Dion. Last year's event attracted around 163 million viewers worldwide.
History
Previous attempts to create Asian version
Since the 2000s, there have been multiple attempts to create an Asian version of the iconic contest, but none of those previous efforts have borne fruit. The Asia leg is being organized by EBU in partnership with Voxovation, a Los Angeles-based entertainment company, and Thailand-based S2O Productions.