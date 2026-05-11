'Backrooms' releases on May 29: Cast, plot, and more

The Hollywood horror film Backrooms, backed by A24, will be released in theaters on May 29, 2026. The movie is directed by Kane Parsons and is expected to feature some violent content/bloody images. It's based on Parsons's web series, which was inspired by the Backrooms creepypasta .

Cast details Cast and characters of 'Backrooms' Backrooms features a star-studded cast including Academy Award nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, along with Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. The story revolves around a mysterious door that appears in the basement of a furniture showroom. Will Soodik has written the screenplay for this intriguing tale.

Production insights Meet the creative minds behind 'Backrooms' The production of Backrooms was a collaborative effort by several industry veterans. The film was produced by James Wan, Michael Clear, Roberto Patino, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, Osgood Perkins, Chris Ferguson, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kori Adelson. The cinematography was handled by Jeremy Cox, while Greg Ng did the editing. Its music has been composed by Edo Van Breemen and Parsons. The movie has received positive reviews in early screenings.

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