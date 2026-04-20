'From' S04: Cast, plot, where to watch in India

Streaming information

Where to watch 'From' S04?

The fourth season of From premiered on April 19 on MGM+. In India, it is set to stream from April 20, Monday, on Amazon Prime Video. However, the streamer hasn't confirmed the release time. The season consists of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Monday. The finale is scheduled for June 21, 2026. A fifth and final season has also been confirmed by the makers.