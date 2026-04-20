'From' S04: Cast, plot, where to watch in India
What's the story
The critically acclaimed horror series From, starring Harold Perrineau, has returned for its much-awaited fourth season. The show follows Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) as he protects his family and other residents from deadly creatures that attack their town every night. The new season promises deeper mysteries, including the enigmatic "Man in Yellow," and more shocking twists. Here's how you can watch it online.
Streaming information
Where to watch 'From' S04?
The fourth season of From premiered on April 19 on MGM+. In India, it is set to stream from April 20, Monday, on Amazon Prime Video. However, the streamer hasn't confirmed the release time. The season consists of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Monday. The finale is scheduled for June 21, 2026. A fifth and final season has also been confirmed by the makers.
Season overview
Plot and cast of 'From'
In the fourth season, viewers will see deeper mysteries unfold, including questions around the "Man in Yellow" and Jade and Tabitha's efforts to find a way home, among other mysteries. The show has a strong supporting cast, including Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Corteon Moore, among others. The previous three seasons are also available on Amazon Prime Video.