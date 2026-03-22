'The 50' grand finale tonight: Streaming details, top 5 contestants

After a thrilling ride of 50 days filled with drama and intense tasks, The 50 is finally ready to announce its winner. The reality show started with 50 contestants, including Nehal Chudasama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Divyaa Agarwal, and Karan Patel , among others. The much-awaited finale will air on Sunday, March 22. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Viewing details When and where to watch 'The 50' finale The grand finale of The 50 will be streamed live on JioHotstar at 9:00pm on Sunday. It will be followed by its television premiere on Colors TV at 10:30pm. The show, which started on February 1, has a total of 50 episodes, with each episode being streamed and broadcast daily.

Finalists Meet the top 5 finalists of 'The 50' The top five finalists of The 50 are Rajat Dalal, Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Kaka aka Ravinder Singh, Shiv Thakare, and Krishna Shroff. In the semi-final round, Dalal, Faisu, Kaka and Prince Narula won the Ticket to Finale. However, in a touching moment, Narula decided to give his spot to Thakare. Later on, the four finalists picked Shroff as their fifth finalist.

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