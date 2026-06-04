'Evil Dead Burn' directed by Vanicek starring Yacoub July 10

'Evil Dead Burn' centers on trauma

The marketing calls it "a family reunion from hell," mixing classic Evil Dead elements like the Necronomicon with a more real and emotional lead.

Instead of Ash's over-the-top heroics, Alice deals with trauma in a way that feels authentic.

The new Deadites are even scarier, each with their own wild fighting style, Vanicek jokes he wants you to think twice about using your dishwasher after watching.

Expect plenty of chills and some bold new twists while still honoring what fans love about the series.