'Evil Dead Burn' directed by Vanicek starring Yacoub July 10
Evil Dead is back with a new movie, Evil Dead Burn, hitting theaters on July 10, 2026.
This time, director Sebastien Vanicek (from Infested) puts the spotlight on Alice (Souheila Yacoub), a widow visiting her late husband's family at their remote house, only for things to spiral into chaos when the creepy Deadites show up.
'Evil Dead Burn' centers on trauma
The marketing calls it "a family reunion from hell," mixing classic Evil Dead elements like the Necronomicon with a more real and emotional lead.
Instead of Ash's over-the-top heroics, Alice deals with trauma in a way that feels authentic.
The new Deadites are even scarier, each with their own wild fighting style, Vanicek jokes he wants you to think twice about using your dishwasher after watching.
Expect plenty of chills and some bold new twists while still honoring what fans love about the series.