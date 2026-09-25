Ex-cricketer Sehwag to host 'Rise and Fall' season 2
Entertainment
Virender Sehwag, the former cricket star, is stepping into a new role as the host of Rise and Fall Season two, premiering September 26, 2026, on Amazon.
Even though he was unsure about joining the entertainment world at first, encouragement from Amazon and MX Player convinced him to give it a shot, and now he is seeing it as an exciting challenge.
Cricketers increasingly enter entertainment
Sehwag's hosting gig follows a growing trend of cricketers exploring entertainment: think Sourav Ganguly with Bigg Boss Bangla or Rohit Sharma on Family Full House.
Sehwag says these chances used to go mostly to actors but now open up fresh paths for athletes like him.