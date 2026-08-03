Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani launch Excel Music
What's the story
Excel Entertainment, the leading production house helmed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has launched a dedicated music label called Excel Music. The new venture aims to enhance the company's storytelling by venturing into the music business. The label will release original soundtracks and background scores for films produced by Excel Entertainment and collaborate with top filmmakers across India.
Debut album
'Mirzapur: The Movie' soundtrack to kickstart the label's journey
The inaugural release from Excel Music will be the soundtrack album for Mirzapur: The Movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 4, 2026.
The first track of the album will feature Haryanvi music artist Dhanda and is set to drop this week.
This will be Dhanda's Bollywood debut.
Statement
Here's what Sidhwani and Akhtar said about the new venture
Sidhwani and Akhtar said in a joint statement, "Music has always held a special place in our creative journey. Launching Excel Music is a natural extension of that passion, and we're excited about the possibilities it brings."
"We look forward to collaborating with some of the finest creative talent and creating music that resonates with audiences across generations."
Strategic partnership
Universal Music Group will market and distribute the music
Universal Music Group (UMG) will be the marketing and distribution partner for Excel Music.
UMG's Managing Director, India & South Asia, Sanujeet Bhujabal, said they are excited to partner with Excel on this venture.
"Leveraging Universal Music's global artist roster, iconic catalog, and world-class marketing and distribution capabilities, we look forward to taking Excel Music to audiences across India and around the world."
Future plans
Excel Entertainment aims to create a dedicated destination for music
With the launch of Excel Music, Excel Entertainment plans to create a dedicated destination for film soundtracks and original music.
The label will leverage UMG's global reach to expand its audience in India and international markets.
Over the years, Excel Entertainment has built a strong musical legacy through films like Dil Chahta Hai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Rock On!!, Karthik Calling Karthik, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Their recent projects include 120 Bahadur and Songs of Paradise, among others.