Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Half': Excel to distribute Malayalam vampire-thriller in North India
'Half': Excel to distribute Malayalam vampire-thriller in North India
'Half' is a vampire thriller

'Half': Excel to distribute Malayalam vampire-thriller in North India

By Isha Sharma
Aug 07, 2026
10:41 am
What's the story

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment will present and distribute the Malayalam film Half in Hindi across North India in association with AA Films, reported Variety. The film is a part of the Toronto International Film Festival's (TIFF) Midnight Madness section. Directed by Samjad and produced by Anne Sajeev and Sajeev P.K. under Fragrant Nature Film Creations (FNFC), it features Ranjith Sajeev, Aiswarya Raj, Abbas, and Amala Paul in lead roles.

Film's premise

'Half' is a vampire action thriller

Half is a unique blend of high-octane road chases and revenge drama set against the backdrop of vampire mythology.

The film follows two half-blood vampires on a violent hunt.

It marks Excel Entertainment's debut in the Malayalam film industry. The story was written by Praveen Viswanath and Samjad.

Director's statement

Proud to represent Indian cinema globally, says Samjad

Samjad, the director and co-writer of Half, said he was proud to represent Indian cinema on a global stage.

He said, "It's an absolute honor to be selected for TIFF, and I'm deeply proud to represent Indian cinema on a global stage with Fragrant Nature Film Creations and my producers Anne Sajeev and Sajeev P.K., who built this project alongside me."

ADVERTISEMENT

Action choreography

The film was made without any slow-motion sequences

The film's action was choreographed by Very Tri Yulisman, known for his work on The Raid 2 and The Night Comes for Us.

He trained Sajeev and Raj for several months so they could perform their own stunts.

His team also worked on the recent action blockbuster The Furious.

Notably, Half was made without any slow-motion sequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multilingual release

It will be released in multiple languages

Half was shot over 117 days in various locations, including the deserts of Rajasthan and Kerala's hill country, as well as the snowy landscapes of Kazakhstan.

The film is scheduled to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

FNFC made its debut with Mohanlal's Pranayam and has since been acquiring international titles for the Indian market, such as the Sundance winner Josephine and Oscar-nominated Little Amelie or the Character of Rain.

ADVERTISEMENT