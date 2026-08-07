'Half': Excel to distribute Malayalam vampire-thriller in North India
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment will present and distribute the Malayalam film Half in Hindi across North India in association with AA Films, reported Variety. The film is a part of the Toronto International Film Festival's (TIFF) Midnight Madness section. Directed by Samjad and produced by Anne Sajeev and Sajeev P.K. under Fragrant Nature Film Creations (FNFC), it features Ranjith Sajeev, Aiswarya Raj, Abbas, and Amala Paul in lead roles.
Film's premise
'Half' is a vampire action thriller
Half is a unique blend of high-octane road chases and revenge drama set against the backdrop of vampire mythology.
The film follows two half-blood vampires on a violent hunt.
It marks Excel Entertainment's debut in the Malayalam film industry. The story was written by Praveen Viswanath and Samjad.
Director's statement
Proud to represent Indian cinema globally, says Samjad
Samjad, the director and co-writer of Half, said he was proud to represent Indian cinema on a global stage.
He said, "It's an absolute honor to be selected for TIFF, and I'm deeply proud to represent Indian cinema on a global stage with Fragrant Nature Film Creations and my producers Anne Sajeev and Sajeev P.K., who built this project alongside me."
Action choreography
The film was made without any slow-motion sequences
The film's action was choreographed by Very Tri Yulisman, known for his work on The Raid 2 and The Night Comes for Us.
He trained Sajeev and Raj for several months so they could perform their own stunts.
His team also worked on the recent action blockbuster The Furious.
Notably, Half was made without any slow-motion sequences.
Multilingual release
It will be released in multiple languages
Half was shot over 117 days in various locations, including the deserts of Rajasthan and Kerala's hill country, as well as the snowy landscapes of Kazakhstan.
The film is scheduled to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.
FNFC made its debut with Mohanlal's Pranayam and has since been acquiring international titles for the Indian market, such as the Sundance winner Josephine and Oscar-nominated Little Amelie or the Character of Rain.