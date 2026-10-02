Prabhas-starrer 'Fauzi': Actor Jitin Gulati explains release delay
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Fauzi, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, has been pushed from its original release date of December 3. Although the reason for the delay remains undisclosed by producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, actor Jitin Gulati recently spoke about it. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that the team is focused on delivering a product that has "never been seen before."
Delay details
Gulati on why team is delaying 'Fauzi'
Gulati said that the delay announcement didn't surprise them.
"I don't know how much is going to be pushed; I don't know what is the new date. But it was not a shock."
"The idea is not to give a half-baked project...a film lives for a lifetime."
"We'd rather be very, very satisfied with what we are doing... if it takes about, let's say, a few months more to finish it properly, I think it's going to be worth it."
Director's impact
The actor praised director Hanu Raghavapudi's perfectionism
Gulati expressed confidence in the film, crediting director Hanu Raghavapudi for his perfectionism.
"Why am I so confident? And why are we so confident? Is because of our greater conviction."
"Hanu Raghavapudi is a perfectionist. He is one of the most hardworking directors I've worked with."
"It's a great balance of what I see on the set. Also, when we're shooting with other actors, it's a great balance of what he brings with scale, along with very nuanced human emotions."
Producer's statement
Earlier, Shankar spoke about 'Fauzi' delay
In September, Shankar confirmed the delay at the pre-release event of Nani's The Paradise.
He said, "Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali."
"It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Fauzi'
Fauzi, directed by Raghavapudi, is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers.
The film also stars Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.
It will mark Prabhas's return to a period drama after several big-budget projects in recent years.
The new release date is yet to be announced.