Prabhas-starrer 'Fauzi': Actor Jitin Gulati explains release delay

Gulati said that the delay announcement didn't surprise them.

"I don't know how much is going to be pushed; I don't know what is the new date. But it was not a shock."

"The idea is not to give a half-baked project...a film lives for a lifetime."

"We'd rather be very, very satisfied with what we are doing... if it takes about, let's say, a few months more to finish it properly, I think it's going to be worth it."