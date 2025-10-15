Explainer: What's driving Gujarati cinema's box office success
Gujarati films are having a moment—box office collections have more than doubled, going from ₹46 crore in 2015 to ₹104 crore by October 2025.
This leap has pushed Gujarati movies ahead of other regional industries like Punjabi, Bengali, and Marathi.
Hits like "Jhamkudi" and "All The Best Pandya" drew record crowds, with footfalls hitting a 10-year high of 10 million this year.
Filmmakers' take on reasons behind success
Filmmakers credit relatable stories rooted in local culture, plus strong community and digital support.
Producer Anand Pandit points out that audiences love fresh ideas, while director Krishnadev Yagnik says authentic dialogue makes a real difference.
Smart investments in mid-budget films, state subsidies, and platforms like Shemaroo have also helped Gujarati cinema stand out with higher success rates than other regional industries.