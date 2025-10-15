Explainer: What's driving Gujarati cinema's box office success Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Gujarati films are having a moment—box office collections have more than doubled, going from ₹46 crore in 2015 to ₹104 crore by October 2025.

This leap has pushed Gujarati movies ahead of other regional industries like Punjabi, Bengali, and Marathi.

Hits like "Jhamkudi" and "All The Best Pandya" drew record crowds, with footfalls hitting a 10-year high of 10 million this year.