'KSBKBT 2' week ahead: Will Vrinda's family forgive Angad?

It all started when Mitali claimed Vrinda was flirting with Angad at work. Pari made things worse by showing a Karwa Chauth video where Vrinda drank water from Angad's hand. After that, Mitali confronted Vrinda, and Vrinda's fiance Suhas ended their engagement. Now even Vrinda's mom is blaming Angad, making family ties even more complicated.

Tulsi tries to help everyone out

With everyone upset and confused, Tulsi tries to figure out what really happened so she can help set things right.

The episode wraps up on a cliffhanger—no one knows how the family will move forward or if any friendships can be saved.