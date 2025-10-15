How an anime flag has become symbol of Gen-Z resistance

Across the globe, from Africa to Asia , Gen Z-led protests are taking place, and while the reasons behind them differ, one thing remains constant - the symbol being used. A grinning skull and crossbones wearing a straw hat is being seen in protests in Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines, Madagascar, and Morocco. This flag is from the popular Japanese anime and manga series One Piece about a group of pirates fighting against an oppressive world government.

Cultural significance How are the protests related to 'One Piece'? The One Piece flag has become a global pop culture phenomenon, with translations in multiple languages and a live-action Netflix series adaptation. Nuurrianti Jalli, an assistant professor affiliated with the Institute for Southeast Asian Studies at Yusof Ishak Institute Singapore, explain to NPR that its power in protests lies in the story of misfits and rebels coming together. "Young people who feel unheard by the government...immediately recognize themselves in that story," she said.

Protest inspiration 'Straw Hat pirates symbolize spirit to oppose unjust authority' A 23-year-old protester from Nepal, who prefers to remain anonymous, told the portal he was inspired by the One Piece anime and manga. "In addition to entertainment, the Straw Hat pirates symbolize freedom, liberty - the spirit that you have to oppose the unjust authority. That really inspired me," he said. Similarly, a 25-year-old protester from Madagascar echoed these sentiments, saying it resonates with Gen Z's fight against corrupt systems.

Cultural adaptation Flag not only reflection of fandom, but of global unity Madagascan protesters have even modified the One Piece flag to reflect their local culture. The skull on the flag now wears a satroka bucket hat, a traditional headwear of Madagascar's Betsileo ethnic group. Andrea Horbinski, a Ph.D. holder in modern Japanese history and manga expert, said that when people bring the One Piece image to a protest, they're not just showing their fandom but also solidarity with other protesters worldwide who have used the same symbol.

Political symbolism Potential political confusion? The use of the One Piece flag in protests has raised concerns about potential political confusion due to differing ideologies. However, Horbinski doesn't think this will be an issue. "Pirates historically and in the series One Piece are opposed to the government. The government wants to stamp them out because they don't follow the rules and they flout the government's authority," she said. In a world where Gen Z protestors are toppling governments, drawing One Piece references isn't far-fetched.