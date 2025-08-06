Next Article
Fahadh Faasil adds Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG to his garage
Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil and his wife, actress Nazriya Nazim, just brought home a striking Ruby Red Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.
The couple picked up their new ride in Kochi, arriving for the big reveal in their Lamborghini Urus—a true car lover's moment.
The SUV delivers a whopping 585hp
Faasil's latest SUV packs a punch with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 585hp and 850 Nm of torque.
It's one of the last petrol-powered G-Wagens before Mercedes goes all-electric, and it costs around ₹4.6 crore.
Fahadh's love for luxury cars is evident in his collection
Fahadh's garage is stacked with luxury cars—besides the new G63 AMG, he owns a Lamborghini Urus, Porsche 911 Carrera S (992), Mini Countryman, Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, and Land Rover Defender 90.
His collection definitely reflects his love for both speed and style.