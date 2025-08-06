Next Article
Tovino Thomas's 'Nadikar' OTT release date announced
Missed Nadikar in theaters? The Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Lal Jr is coming to Saina Play on August 8, 2025.
The story follows superstar David Padikkal as he deals with fame, ego, and some tough life lessons.
The film will be available in multiple languages
Nadikar will stream on Saina Play in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Even with a big cast—Bhavana, Soubin Shahir, Divya Pillai, Balu Varghese, and Suresh Krishna—the movie got mixed reviews and didn't recover its ₹40 crore budget at the box office.
If you're curious about star dramas or just want something new to binge, this one's dropping soon!