Tovino Thomas's 'Nadikar' OTT release date announced

The film will be available in multiple languages

Nadikar will stream on Saina Play in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Even with a big cast—Bhavana, Soubin Shahir, Divya Pillai, Balu Varghese, and Suresh Krishna—the movie got mixed reviews and didn't recover its ₹40 crore budget at the box office.

If you're curious about star dramas or just want something new to binge, this one's dropping soon!