Next Article
Chris Hemsworth, Angelina Jolie featured in 'Mahabharata' trailer
A new fan-made Mahabharata trailer is blowing up online, thanks to its wild Hollywood cast: Chris Hemsworth as Arjuna, Chris Evans as Krishna, Angelina Jolie as Draupadi, Dwayne Johnson as Bheem, and George Clooney as Yudhishtir.
Even Tom Hardy and Meryl Streep join the lineup as Duryodhana and Kunti.
Fans want a real Hollywood take on 'Mahabharata'
The AI-generated trailer drops these stars into iconic Mahabharata moments—full battle armor, legendary weapons, the works.
Fans are loving it and many are now hoping for a real Hollywood take on the epic.
This trend of AI trailers is also bringing fresh hype to Indian mythology just ahead of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana movie set for Diwali 2026.