'Fallout': Showrunner opens up about Macaulay Culkin's surprise role

Macaulay Culkin has made a surprising entry into the apocalyptic series Fallout on Prime Video . The actor debuted in Season 2 as Lacerta Legate, a member of Caesar's Legion, in episode three, which was released on Wednesday. His character was introduced when Lucy (Ella Purnell) was captured by the Legion. Despite her pleas for freedom and offers to broker peace between factions, she was left to die on a cross before being rescued by Ghoul (Walton Goggins).

Co-star's view Goggins praised Culkin's fit for 'Fallout' Goggins, who worked with Culkin on The Righteous Gemstones, expressed his delight at the actor's inclusion in Fallout. He told People, "The way he fits into this world is so specific...he is so uniquely suited for it." Showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet added, "He had this very particular read on the kind of character that he wanted to play." "I love that because that's something that when you meet Caesar in the game he actually is quite a thoughtful guy."

Showrunner's admiration Robertson-Dworet's nostalgia for Culkin's 'Home Alone' days Robertson-Dworet, a fan of the former child star, admitted to being thrilled about Culkin's casting. She said, "Of course, I was someone who grew up going to the theater many times to see Home Alone as a kid." "That innocent boy now running a slave society just felt really fun to us. It was very delicious."