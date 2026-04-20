Vijay-Sangeetha's divorce case hearing postponed to June

The Chengalpet family court has scheduled a hearing for the ongoing divorce case between actor-politician Vijay and his wife Sangeetha on June 15. The proceedings are based on a petition filed by Sangeetha in February, accusing Vijay of infidelity. Despite being listed for Monday, April 20, neither party attended the hearing, prompting the judge to order their appearance in June. They got married in August 1999 and share two children.

Allegations Allegations of infidelity and extramarital affair In her divorce petition, Sangeetha accused Vijay of having an extramarital affair with a female actor, which she discovered in 2021. Despite his assurances to end the relationship, she alleged that he continued without remorse. The petition also claimed that Vijay isolated Sangeetha from his social and professional circles while traveling abroad and attending public events with the alleged mistress.

Social media impact Female actor shared pictures from trips, claims petition The plea further highlighted that the female actor often posted pictures from these trips on social media, which Sangeetha claimed caused her and their two children repeated humiliation. The petition accused Vijay of withdrawing facilities previously available to Sangeetha and imposing financial restrictions, including limiting her free movement. These allegations have been cited as grounds for divorce under Section 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act.

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