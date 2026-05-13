'Family Man's Sharib Hashmi reveals wife's cancer journey amid relapse

Sharib Hashmi, known for his roles in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and The Family Man , is facing an emotional battle at home. His wife, Nasreen Hashmi, has been diagnosed with oral cancer for the sixth time. The couple opened up about their journey in a candid interview with Hauterrfly.

Diagnosis Nasreen reveals Hashmi 'was very shaken' Nasreen recalled the day she received her biopsy reports in 2018. She remembered, "Back in 2018, I was diagnosed with oral cancer after a biopsy." "When he (Hashmi) came home, I told him what the report said, and he broke down." "I was the one consoling him, telling him not to worry and that everything would be fine. He was very shaken."

Ongoing battle 'Her treatment is currently ongoing, and naturally...' The family has been fighting this battle for years now. Hashmi revealed that Nasreen has undergone five surgeries and the cancer has relapsed multiple times. "The person who needed support was the one supporting all of us. She has undergone five surgeries so far." "There have been five relapses, and now the cancer has returned for the sixth time." "This time, it has spread everywhere. Her treatment is currently ongoing, and naturally a lot of thoughts come to your mind."

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