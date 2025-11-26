'Don't judge Palash': Musician's cousin defends him amid cheating rumors

Amid the pre-wedding festivities of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal , the bride's father was hospitalized due to a health scare. Soon after, reports of the groom being hospitalized also surfaced online. This led to the postponement of their wedding. As if that wasn't enough, social media started circulating rumors of the composer cheating on the star cricketer. Now, Muchhal's cousin, Neeti Tak, has defended him and urged people not to judge him without knowing the truth.

Statement 'Palash is going through a critical condition today...' Muchhal's cousin, Neeti Tak (@Pahini21), took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to defend him. She wrote, "Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth." "Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumors... Pray for him."

Wedding delay Health issues led to wedding postponement The wedding was originally scheduled for November 23 but was postponed due to health issues. Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to a hospital in Sangli after showing heart attack-like symptoms. Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli a day later. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Muchhal's mother revealed that he is very close to Mandhana's father and decided not to proceed with the wedding rituals until he gets better. Reportedly, Shrinivas is now recovering at home.