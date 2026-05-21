Fans accuse Prime Video of censoring 'The Boys' in India
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video's The Boys is getting heat in India after fans spotted blurred idols, muted lines, and missing scenes.
People are calling out OTT platforms for cutting or changing content to fit local rules, which often means creative moments get lost along the way.
Platforms edit shows under IT rules
Platforms like Prime Video tweak shows to follow Indian laws like the IT Act, 2000, and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, mostly to avoid legal trouble.
It's not just The Boys; hits like Vikings and Game of Thrones have also been edited.
Even subtitles and dubbing get checked for anything risky.
Many viewers say these changes ruin the experience—and some end up looking for uncut versions elsewhere.