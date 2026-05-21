Fans accuse Prime Video of censoring 'The Boys' in India

Platforms edit shows under IT rules

Platforms like Prime Video tweak shows to follow Indian laws like the IT Act, 2000, and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, mostly to avoid legal trouble.

It's not just The Boys; hits like Vikings and Game of Thrones have also been edited.

Even subtitles and dubbing get checked for anything risky.

Many viewers say these changes ruin the experience—and some end up looking for uncut versions elsewhere.