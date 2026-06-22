BTS fans lose over $1,00,000 in concert ticket scams
What's the story
The recent surge in demand for tickets to K-pop group BTS's mammoth global tour has left many fans, known as ARMYs, disappointed and heartbroken. The overwhelming demand has led to an increase in scams, with fans solely from Southeast Asia losing over $100K, as per the BBC. One such victim is Vevee from Indonesia, who paid $1,200 for four VIP seats to a reseller but was later ghosted by the seller she found via X.
Scam tactics
Scammers infiltrating fan groups
Scammers have also infiltrated fan groups online, promising exclusive access or lower prices. Once money changes hands, they vanish. Some even offer "power of attorney forms" to convince targets the tickets are authentic. These are familiar enough tactics that authorities have issued multiple warnings. But fans are still falling prey to them.
Regional impact
Ticket demand for BTS's tour exceeds availability by 15 times
The septet's ambitious global tour, which started in April and will run through 2027, has seen a staggering demand across Asia. Across Asia, the number of people vying for tickets exceeded what's available by 15 times. This unprecedented demand has led to the addition of new dates in cities like Jakarta and Bulacan (the Philippines). Yet, fans are taking leave and putting everything else on hold to secure tickets, and are still failing.
Preventive measures
Police ramping up efforts to catch culprits
In response to the rising number of scams, authorities in Singapore and Malaysia have stepped up their efforts. The Singapore police have received at least 62 complaints related to BTS concert tickets since June 1, with losses exceeding S$68,000. Meanwhile, Malaysian police reported 28 cases of individuals claiming they were cheated while trying to secure tickets.
Enhanced security
Ticketmaster warns fans to be cautious
Ticketmaster, a subsidiary of Live Nation that handles ticketing for the BTS tour in many countries, has promised to enhance its fight against ticket scalpers and bots. The company plans to verify tickets against concertgoers' email addresses and may turn away fans holding resold tickets on concert day. A Ticketmaster spokesperson advised fans to "only ever purchase tickets through official sources." Such scams have been rampant across other major musical acts like those of Taylor Swift and Coldplay.