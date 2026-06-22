BTS is currently on a world tour

BTS fans lose over $1,00,000 in concert ticket scams

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:50 pm Jun 22, 202604:50 pm

What's the story

The recent surge in demand for tickets to K-pop group BTS's mammoth global tour has left many fans, known as ARMYs, disappointed and heartbroken. The overwhelming demand has led to an increase in scams, with fans solely from Southeast Asia losing over $100K, as per the BBC. One such victim is Vevee from Indonesia, who paid $1,200 for four VIP seats to a reseller but was later ghosted by the seller she found via X.