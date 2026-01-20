Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are teaming up again!
Entertainment
Farah Khan is making her directorial comeback with a new film, saying she would wait for Shah Rukh Khan if she directs it.
She casually shared the news in a YouTube vlog at Nakuul Mehta's place, saying she expects to start work on the project later this year once her kids head to college.
This marks her first movie as director since 2014's Happy New Year.
Farah's YouTube life and why fans are excited
Even with her return to films, Farah isn't leaving YouTube—she joked that it helps cover her kids' expenses.
She confirmed she wants to work with SRK again, which has fans pumped since their past hits like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.
Farah's vlogs, known for their humor and spontaneity, have quickly made her a favorite online too.