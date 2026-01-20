Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are teaming up again! Entertainment Jan 20, 2026

Farah Khan is making her directorial comeback with a new film, saying she would wait for Shah Rukh Khan if she directs it.

She casually shared the news in a YouTube vlog at Nakuul Mehta's place, saying she expects to start work on the project later this year once her kids head to college.

This marks her first movie as director since 2014's Happy New Year.