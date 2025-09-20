Next Article
Farah Khan gives tour of Chunky-Bhavana's ₹10cr apartment
Farah Khan just dropped a vlog taking everyone inside Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana's stunning Bandra apartment, reportedly worth over ₹10cr.
The place is all about minimalist style mixed with colorful, quirky decor that really shows off the couple's fun vibe.
Highlights of the home
From bold art and cozy lounge sofas to zebra-print tiles, every corner feels unique.
Natural light pours in through a glass sunroof, while a private garden—playfully called a "jungle" by Farah—brings major chill vibes.
The house also features a dining area and a dedicated bar area, and the vlog wraps with Farah relaxing in the garden, capturing just how lively yet peaceful their home feels.