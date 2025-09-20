NewsBytes recommends: 'Porii Monii' trailer--horror with a message Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

The trailer for "Porii Monii" just dropped, offering a chilling look at a horror story with a deeper message.

Directed by Siddarta Chakraborty and Souvik Dey, it follows Pori, a young girl haunted by the spirit of an aborted fetus—pushing viewers to think about guilt and how society treats its most vulnerable.