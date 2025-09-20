Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Porii Monii' trailer--horror with a message
Entertainment
The trailer for "Porii Monii" just dropped, offering a chilling look at a horror story with a deeper message.
Directed by Siddarta Chakraborty and Souvik Dey, it follows Pori, a young girl haunted by the spirit of an aborted fetus—pushing viewers to think about guilt and how society treats its most vulnerable.
Trailer promises a complete package
With Tanusree Chakraborty, Rajatava Dutta, Debraj Bhattacharjee, Pragya Goswami, and Antaripa Ghosh in key roles, the film blends psychological suspense with social commentary.
Expect unsettling moments alongside reflections on motherhood and standing up against cruelty—making this one to watch for both horror fans and anyone who likes movies that dig a little deeper.