'Lokah' beats 'L2' to become highest-grossing Malayalam film globally

'Lokah' could soon be the 1st over ₹300cr

Malayalam movies have been smashing box office records since 2018, with hits like Manjummel Boys (the first to cross ₹200cr) and L2: Empuraan (the first over ₹250cr).

Lokah is now on track to hit ₹275cr by this weekend and could soon be the first in its industry to reach the ₹300cr milestone—raising the bar for future films.