Next Article
'Lokah' beats 'L2' to become highest-grossing Malayalam film globally
Entertainment
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra just became the top-earning Malayalam movie worldwide, pulling in ₹263.5cr based on the most recent box office update as of its fourth Friday (September 19, 2025).
That's more than the previous record-holder L2: Empuraan, with ₹151.25cr from India and another ₹112.25cr overseas—a significant achievement for Malayalam cinema.
'Lokah' could soon be the 1st over ₹300cr
Malayalam movies have been smashing box office records since 2018, with hits like Manjummel Boys (the first to cross ₹200cr) and L2: Empuraan (the first over ₹250cr).
Lokah is now on track to hit ₹275cr by this weekend and could soon be the first in its industry to reach the ₹300cr milestone—raising the bar for future films.