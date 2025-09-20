Pakistan's 1st dating reality show sparks controversy, demands for ban Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Lazawal Ishq, Pakistan's first-ever dating reality show hosted by Ayesha Omar, is already facing heavy criticism ahead of its September 29, 2025, premiere.

The show puts four Pakistani men and women together in a luxury Istanbul villa, filming their interactions and challenges around the clock.

Many online are calling it "un-Islamic" and too Western, with some demanding a ban before it even airs.