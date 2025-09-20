Pakistan's 1st dating reality show sparks controversy, demands for ban
Lazawal Ishq, Pakistan's first-ever dating reality show hosted by Ayesha Omar, is already facing heavy criticism ahead of its September 29, 2025, premiere.
The show puts four Pakistani men and women together in a luxury Istanbul villa, filming their interactions and challenges around the clock.
Many online are calling it "un-Islamic" and too Western, with some demanding a ban before it even airs.
What's 'Lazawal Ishq' about?
Adapted from the Turkish series Ask Adasi (think Love Island vibes), Omar describes Lazawal Ishq as "a first of its kind for Pakistani and Urdu-speaking viewers," blending love, competition, and emotional connections across 100 episodes.
Promo clips set against Istanbul's Bosporus have caught plenty of eyes—and stirred debate.
Why the uproar?
Pakistan's media authority says it's received lots of complaints but can't regulate shows released only online.
With strict laws against extra-marital relationships and strong social taboos around dating, many see the show as clashing with local values—fueling even more controversy before episode one drops.