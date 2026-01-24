Farah Khan wants Mira Rajput in her next film (but Mira says no, thanks)
Filmmaker Farah Khan was wowed by Mira Rajput's fitness and style during a YouTube vlog this week.
She even told Mira, "Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film," but Mira blushed and politely declined the offer.
What's the story here?
Farah Khan, famous for hits like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, recently said she'll only direct her next movie if Shah Rukh Khan stars.
Meanwhile, Mira, an entrepreneur and mother of two, politely declined the offer.