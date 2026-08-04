No, Farhan Akhtar didn't exit 'Lalkaara'; he never signed it

Akhtar is currently busy prepping for sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar's role in the four films on The Beatles members. Sam Mendes will helm these films, releasing in April 2028.

Akhtar is also in talks for an RD Burman biopic directed by Neeraj Pandey but said it's too early to comment.

"Playing one musical icon (Shankar) is a huge responsibility. I'm completely focused on that. To play another musical icon (Burman), I've to get into another mindset, mood and era."