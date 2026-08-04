No, Farhan Akhtar didn't exit 'Lalkaara'; he never signed it
What's the story
Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has rubbished rumors about him exiting Ashutosh Gowariker's sports drama Lalkaara. The film stars Aamir Khan and is based on the legendary 1952 Test series between India and Pakistan. Akhtar told Variety India, "How do I exit a project when I had never even entered it officially?" He added that discussions about projects don't mean they are official announcements.
Career priorities
On his upcoming films
Akhtar is currently busy prepping for sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar's role in the four films on The Beatles members. Sam Mendes will helm these films, releasing in April 2028.
Akhtar is also in talks for an RD Burman biopic directed by Neeraj Pandey but said it's too early to comment.
"Playing one musical icon (Shankar) is a huge responsibility. I'm completely focused on that. To play another musical icon (Burman), I've to get into another mindset, mood and era."
Family ties
Javed Akhtar to possibly consult on RD Burman biopic
Akhtar's father, veteran screenwriter-lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, worked with Burman on films like Sagar, Arjun, Betaab, and 1942: A Love Story.
Pandey is reportedly considering involving Javed as a creative consultant for the biopic.
Meanwhile, Lalkaara is being produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.