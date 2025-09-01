Is 'Jee Le Zaraa' shelved? Farhan Akhtar breaks silence
Farhan Akhtar has finally confirmed that his much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved but is currently on hold. The road-trip movie, which was announced in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif as the leads, failed to take off due to scheduling conflicts. Speaking on the Our Stupid Reactions podcast, Akhtar said it is "put on the back burner" and will eventually happen.
Akhtar revealed that he has already completed location scouting and recorded music for Jee Le Zaraa. He said, "It's too delicious a script. There's so much work that's already been done on it." However, he also hinted at uncertainty over the original cast's involvement, saying, "I can't comment on the cast anymore... But will the film happen? The film will happen." The director is currently busy with other projects, including Don 3.
Bhatt had earlier confirmed that Jee Le Zaraa is still in the pipeline. She told The Lallantop, "Definitely hogi (It will happen). It's a film that everybody, actors, producers, directors, wants to make." However, she admitted that scheduling has been a major hurdle. The film was reportedly conceived as a female-led road trip saga akin to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.