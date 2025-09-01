Is 'Jee Le Zaraa' shelved? Farhan Akhtar breaks silence 

Film updates

Akhtar has completed location scouting, recorded music

Akhtar revealed that he has already completed location scouting and recorded music for Jee Le Zaraa. He said, "It's too delicious a script. There's so much work that's already been done on it." However, he also hinted at uncertainty over the original cast's involvement, saying, "I can't comment on the cast anymore... But will the film happen? The film will happen." The director is currently busy with other projects, including Don 3.