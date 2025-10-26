'120 Bahadur' releases on November 21, 2025

'120 Bahadur': Farhan, Sukhwinder Singh reunite for war anthem

Farhan Akhtar and Sukhwinder Singh have reunited for the anthem Dada Kishan Ki Jai from the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. The song, composed by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Javed Akhtar, will be launched in Lucknow on October 28. It pays tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. The film is set to release on November 21, 2025.