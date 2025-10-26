'120 Bahadur': Farhan, Sukhwinder Singh reunite for war anthem
Farhan Akhtar and Sukhwinder Singh have reunited for the anthem Dada Kishan Ki Jai from the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. The song, composed by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Javed Akhtar, will be launched in Lucknow on October 28. It pays tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. The film is set to release on November 21, 2025.
Akhtar's creative collaboration with Singh
In 120 Bahadur, Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the commander who led 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment in the historic battle. Akhtar has a fruitful creative relationship with Singh, having previously worked together on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Their reunion for Dada Kishan Ki Jai adds emotional weight to the film's patriotic theme. Singh is known for high-energy songs such as Jai Ho and Beedi.
Everything to know about '120 Bahadur'
120 Bahadur will showcase the Battle of Rezang La and the 1962 Indo-China War. The film captures Indian soldiers' courageous spirit through one line: "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge" (We will not retreat)." It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The film is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and also stars Raashii Khanna.