'Panchayat 5' script being written: Faisal Malik reveals shooting timeline

Faisal Malik, who is known for his role as Prahlad Pandey in the popular web series Panchayat, recently spoke about his career and the upcoming fifth season of the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the challenges of being an actor and how long it takes to sustain oneself in cinema. He also shared that the writing for Panchayat 5 is currently underway.

Show update Script is being written, shooting next year: Malik on 'Panchayat' Malik said, "Abhi toh shooting hoga. Shooting ke baad hi samajh lijiye, 1-1.5 saal." (The shooting is yet to happen. Once it's done, it'll take around one to one and a half years.) "Abhi toh likh rahe hain kamre mein baith ke. Scientist ek saal ke baad hi script dete hain." (They're currently writing the script behind closed doors.) "Shooting agle saal ho jaayegi, par release Amazon Primepe depend karta hain."

Career choices Malik on how he chooses his projects When asked about his career choices, Malik said, "Mujhe toh kabhi budget ka iss tarah ka soch kabhi raha nahi. In acting, jaha pe main hoon abhi, waha pe meri choice nahin hain." "Koi choose karega tabhi main waha tak pohunch sakta hun. Abhi mere life main yeh duniya aayi nahin hain ke main choose karu kya karna hain." (I haven't yet reached a place where I can decide what I want to do.)

Role selection On what he looks for in a project Malik further said, "Script correct honi chahiye. Kyunki mere kirdhar ke liye zyada badi cheez woh kahani hain." (The script has to be good. For me, the story is more important than the character itself.) "Chahe woh ek bhi scene ka ho. Kaafi kaam mere liye aise hi toh hain." (I've done a lot of work like that.) "Abhi aayenge woh bhi aise hi hain, ek-do scenes karta hoon. Bahut acchi lage mujhe toh main kar deta hoon."

Film influence On the impact of big films on an actor Malik also spoke about the role of big films in an actor's career. He said, "Yeh artist ko mass ke paas le jaati hain. Usme time lagta hain." (Big films take an artist to the masses, but it takes time.) "Woh aapko dekhte hain, samajhte hain, aur aapki wajah se jo log banate hain, unhe lagta hain ke kuch kar rahe hain." (People watch you, understand you and then those who make projects feel that you can bring something valuable.)