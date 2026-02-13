Farhan Akhtar to play Ravi Shankar in Beatles biopic
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar is set to make his Hollywood debut with a role that explores the convergence of Indian classical music and British rock. The actor will portray legendary sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar in director Sam Mendes's ambitious four-part film series on The Beatles, according to Sony Pictures. This casting announcement is part of an exciting ensemble for The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event.
Character details
Akhtar will essay Shankar, whose association with George Harrison in the 1960s significantly influenced The Beatles's musical direction. Shankar introduced Harrison to Indian classical music and Eastern spirituality, influencing a number of songs that featured the sitar and other Indian musical elements. The collaboration became a landmark cultural exchange in global music history. The film series will consist of four standalone features, each narrated from the perspective of a different band member.
Twitter Post
See the casting announcement here
New casting announced for The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 12, 2026
Farhan Akhtar will star as Ravi Shankar
Lucy Boynton will star as Jane Asher
Morfydd Clark will star as Cynthia (Powell) Lennon
Harry Lawtey will star as Stuart Sutcliffe
In cinemas… pic.twitter.com/VWTbE3gteA
Production details
A look at supporting cast of 'The Beatles' series
The ensemble cast of The Beatles series includes Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The supporting cast stars Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon, Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe. Saoirse Ronan will play Linda McCartney, while Anna Sawai will portray Yoko Ono. James Norton has been cast as manager Brian Epstein, and Harry Lloyd will play producer George Martin.
Career progression
Akhtar's Hollywood debut follows his role in 'Ms. Marvel'
Akhtar, who previously appeared in the Marvel series Ms. Marvel, is set to take on his most high-profile international acting role to date. The news comes as he continues to make headlines in India over Don 3, amid reports of potential casting changes. The Beatles, penned by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne, is set to hit theaters worldwide in April 2028.