Farhan Akhtar to play Ravi Shankar in Beatles biopic

Farhan Akhtar is set to make his Hollywood debut with a role that explores the convergence of Indian classical music and British rock. The actor will portray legendary sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar in director Sam Mendes's ambitious four-part film series on The Beatles, according to Sony Pictures. This casting announcement is part of an exciting ensemble for The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Character details Akhtar's role will spotlight Shankar's influence on The Beatles Akhtar will essay Shankar, whose association with George Harrison in the 1960s significantly influenced The Beatles's musical direction. Shankar introduced Harrison to Indian classical music and Eastern spirituality, influencing a number of songs that featured the sitar and other Indian musical elements. The collaboration became a landmark cultural exchange in global music history. The film series will consist of four standalone features, each narrated from the perspective of a different band member.

New casting announced for The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.



Production details A look at supporting cast of 'The Beatles' series The ensemble cast of The Beatles series includes Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The supporting cast stars Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon, Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe. Saoirse Ronan will play Linda McCartney, while Anna Sawai will portray Yoko Ono. James Norton has been cast as manager Brian Epstein, and Harry Lloyd will play producer George Martin.

