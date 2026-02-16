Farhan to play Don now? Here's what we know
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood film Don 3 is currently in a state of flux, with Ranveer Singh's exit from the project due to various disagreements. This has led to speculation about director Farhan Akhtar stepping into Singh's shoes and playing the titular role himself. Further, reports suggest that Akhtar will continue as the director of Don 3 despite initial rumors of his departure from the project.
Role speculation
'Don' franchise belongs to Farhan, source says
A source told Deccan Chronicle that Akhtar is considering playing the iconic character himself. The insider dismissed rumors of Shah Rukh Khan's re-entry into the franchise, stating that Akhtar didn't approach Khan after Singh's exit. The buzz was that SRK said he'd only return if Atlee were to helm the third film in the franchise. The source said, "Don is Farhan's franchise, so why would he back out from the project as the director?"
Financial fallout
What's the current status of 'Don 3'?
Singh was roped in to play the iconic role and carry on the legacy. However, reports of his exit emerged after the release of Dhurandhar. Now, Singh and the producers, Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, are at loggerheads over his exit. While the makers demand a compensation of ₹40cr for pre-production expenses, Singh has alleged creative differences. The Producers Guild India will soon hold a meeting between both parties to resolve this issue amicably.