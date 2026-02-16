Farhan to play Don now? Here's what we know

Role speculation

'Don' franchise belongs to Farhan, source says

A source told Deccan Chronicle that Akhtar is considering playing the iconic character himself. The insider dismissed rumors of Shah Rukh Khan's re-entry into the franchise, stating that Akhtar didn't approach Khan after Singh's exit. The buzz was that SRK said he'd only return if Atlee were to helm the third film in the franchise. The source said, "Don is Farhan's franchise, so why would he back out from the project as the director?"