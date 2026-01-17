Farida Jalal gets candid about Bollywood's 8-hour shift debate

Veteran actor Farida Jalal recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing debate about eight-hour shifts for actors. Speaking to Zoom, she reflected on her early days in the industry when shooting schedules were far more demanding. "We would work for wild hours and how. Back then, it wasn't a big deal," she said. "Acting used to be very difficult in those days."

Early struggles 'I used to be glued to my mother and...' Jalal reminisced about shooting outdoors without proper facilities, saying, "Oh my God, those outdoors (shoots) without a vanity van. Just imagine." "Being a female out of all and that too my kind of female (laughs)." "I used to be glued to my mother, and we faced all hardships together." Despite these challenges, she expressed her love for acting and commitment to the profession.

Industry changes 'Now we're being spoiled': Jalal on modern acting conditions Jalal also noted how things have changed for actors today. "Now, we're being spoiled. It is easy," she said. "You had to think 10 times before taking up this profession. But I loved this work, and I wanted to take up this profession, so I am here." The actor praised the current generation of actors for their preparedness and dedication to their craft, despite the easier working conditions.

Advertisement