Fatima Sana Shaikh books special role in RGV's 'Police Company'
What's the story
Fatima Sana Shaikh has reportedly joined the cast of Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming film Police Company. The actor recently shot for a cameo in the crime action drama, which is headlined by Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak. The film chronicles the gritty saga of the Mumbai Police Detection Unit during the late 1990s and early 2000s, against its underworld adversaries.
Role details
Shaikh's role to be pivotal
While the details of Shaikh's role in Police Company are still under wraps, it is said to be a brief but pivotal one.
According to Mid-Day, the actor shot for her part in September, and there are speculations that she may also have a more substantial role in the film's sequel.
"It's not a token cameo. There were only a few people on set the days she shot, including her body double," the source added.
Film's theme
Film focuses on Mumbai Police's battle against the underworld
Police Company is an exploration of the Mumbai Police's fight against the underworld. The film focuses on the officers who were part of this battle, particularly Nayak and his team.
Shaikh most recently starred in Hunkkaar: The Roar and has the spy thriller Teen Kauwe coming up.