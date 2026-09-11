'Quintessential good guys': 'Fauzi' co-star Jitin gushes about Prabhas
What's the story
Actor Jitin Gulati, who has worked with Prabhas for nearly two years on the upcoming film Fauzi, has praised the superstar's generosity and humility. Speaking to Variety India, he said that his experience working with Prabhas has only reinforced the actor's reputation in the industry. "I had heard that he's a very generous man and a good human being. Now I've had that experience firsthand."
Personal encounter
Gulati also praised Prabhas's home-cooked food
Gulati further added, "He is one of those quintessential good guys who is always there, is the sweetest, is very generous, and is ready to help anyone."
"We've been shooting for the last two years, and I have seen him helping so many people around him."
The actor also praised Prabhas's home-cooked food, calling it the best mutton he has ever had.
New venture
More about 'Fauzi'
Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a pan-India period action drama set in pre-Independence India.
The film stars Prabhas as a soldier navigating war, duty, and sacrifice.
Gulati's association with the film marks his entry into Telugu cinema, and he has expressed excitement about it.
"I couldn't have asked for a more promising project or a better co-star to begin this turn in my career," he said.
Career transition
Gulati's career across film and television
Gulati has been steadily building his acting career across film, television, and streaming platforms after making an unusual switch from corporate banking to the entertainment industry.
He has appeared in Hindi films such as M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Sheer Qorma (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), Sisak (2017), Children Of The Soil (2020), and Girls Will Be Girls (2024).
Most recently, he was seen in Maa.