'Fauzi' DoP says Prabhas doesn't have an 'iota of dishonesty'

Fauzi marks Chatterjee's debut in the Telugu film industry.

He has previously worked on films like Chak De! India, Guzaarish, Dor, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Speaking about his experience on this project, he said, "You'll have to see the film and decide for yourself!"

"It is a very different film set in a completely different landscape, and I am working with a new director for the first time."