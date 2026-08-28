'Fauzi' DoP says Prabhas doesn't have an 'iota of dishonesty'
What's the story
Sudeep Chatterjee, the director of photography (DoP) for the upcoming film Fauzi, has praised lead actor Prabhas. In an interview with Variety India, he said, "Everyone I've worked with is special in their own way, but with Prabhas, you have to work with him to realize why people love him so much." "There is just so much truth in his eyes. Not an iota of dishonesty." "That is what audiences connect with."
New beginnings
'It is a very different film set in a completely...'
Fauzi marks Chatterjee's debut in the Telugu film industry.
He has previously worked on films like Chak De! India, Guzaarish, Dor, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.
Speaking about his experience on this project, he said, "You'll have to see the film and decide for yourself!"
"It is a very different film set in a completely different landscape, and I am working with a new director for the first time."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Fauzi'
Fauzi, a pan-India period action drama, also stars Imanvi and veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander, and Jaya Prada.
The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers; T-Series is presenting the movie.
Meanwhile, Vishal Chandrasekhar has composed the music for this project.
Fauzi is set to release on December 3.