Ferguson denies writing a personal royal family tell-all memoir
Entertainment
Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, says she's not writing a tell-all about the royal family, despite recent buzz about a big book deal and stories linking her to royal scandals and Jeffrey Epstein.
A spokesperson for Ferguson tells PEOPLE there have been "no discussions" of a book deal, adding, "She is not writing a personal memoir."
Ferguson returns amid Prince Andrew's scrutiny
Ferguson just moved back to England after her granddaughter Adelaide was born in August.
Meanwhile, her former husband, the former Prince Andrew, is still facing scrutiny over his alleged Epstein ties (which he denies), and he was stripped of his titles in October 2025.
Through it all, Fergie's kept things low-key and hasn't commented further on the rumors.